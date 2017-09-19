|
Why Bayer (BAY)'s $66 Billion Takeover Of Monsanto (MON) Probably Won't Happen Until 2018
9/19/2017 6:29:29 AM
Bayer AG's (BAYN) $66 billion takeover of Monsanto (MON - Get Report) may not happen until early 2018 as the company has asked European regulators to extend their investigation deadline by 10 extra working days to provide "an appropriate evaluation given the size of the transaction."
The European Commission's investigation into the matter only began last month and was birthed of fears that the merger could damage European farmers' ability to seek out new and higher quality products at competitive prices. "Seeds and pesticide products are essential for farmers and ultimately consumers," said commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a statement.
