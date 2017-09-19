Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
OptiNose
Files for $100 Million IPO
Tweet
9/19/2017 6:28:22 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
OptiNose, which is commercializing therapeutic treatments for nasal inflammation, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. It filed a press release on the same day announcing it received FDA approval for its nasal spray delivery system XHANCE, which will be available in the US in the second quarter of 2018.
The Yardley, PA-based company was founded in 2010 and plans to list on the Nasdaq. Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
Read at
Renaissance Capital
Read at
Market Watch
Related News
OptiNose AS
Rakes In $37 Million Series D
Massachusetts'
Deciphera
Seeks $100 Million IPO
OptiNose AS
Announces
FDA
Acceptance For Filing Of The New Drug Application For OPN-375
Zai Lab
Plans $90 Million IPO At $800 Million Valuation
Michael F. Marino
Joins
OptiNose AS
As Chief Legal Officer
Gene Therapy Biotech
Nightstar
Eyes $86 Million IPO
OptiNose AS
Appoints
Keith Goldan
As Chief Financial Officer
Amoy Diagnostics Co. LTD.
Starts IPO On Shenzhen Stock Exchange
OptiNose AS
Presents Data From Phase III Trials With Investigational Product Using Exhalation Delivery System Technology For Treatment In Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) With And Without Nasal Polyps
Mersana
Closes $75 Million IPO
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Renaissance Capital
•
Market Watch
•
OptiNose AS
•
Biotech/Pharma - IPO, Updates