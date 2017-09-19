 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
OptiNose Files for $100 Million IPO



9/19/2017 6:28:22 AM

OptiNose, which is commercializing therapeutic treatments for nasal inflammation, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. It filed a press release on the same day announcing it received FDA approval for its nasal spray delivery system XHANCE, which will be available in the US in the second quarter of 2018.

The Yardley, PA-based company was founded in 2010 and plans to list on the Nasdaq. Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



