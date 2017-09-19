|
Will You Lose Weight? Take A Look At Your Poop, University of Copenhagen Study Reveals
9/19/2017 6:26:52 AM
Even if you feel lonely while trying to lose weight, you know in your gut you are never alone. And depending on what's in your gut, you may or may not have some help when you are dieting, according to a study just published in the International Journal of Obesity.
As you may know, your intestines are teeming with bacteria. They form cities in your gut collectively called the microbiome. Danish researchers found that the type of bacteria in your microbiome may affect how much weight you may lose from a particular diet.
