Massachusetts' Deciphera Seeks $100 Million IPO



9/19/2017 6:24:58 AM

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals wants to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.

The firm is in late Phase 1 trials for its lead kinase inhibitor cancer treatment candidates.

Given the lack of existing investor IPO support, the company's very early stage of development and pricey valuation, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.



