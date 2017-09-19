Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Massachusetts'
Deciphera
Seeks $100 Million IPO
Tweet
9/19/2017 6:24:58 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals wants to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.
The firm is in late Phase 1 trials for its lead kinase inhibitor cancer treatment candidates.
Given the lack of existing investor IPO support, the company's very early stage of development and pricey valuation, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
Read at
News Release
Read at
Renaissance Capital
Related News
Deciphera
Reports Updated Data From Ongoing Phase I Clinical Study Of DCC-2618 At
The European Society Of Medical Oncology
2017 Congress
OptiNose AS
Files for $100 Million IPO
Deciphera
Announces
FDA
Orphan Drug Designation For DCC-2618 For The Treatment Of Glioblastoma Multiforme And Anaplastic Astrocytoma
Zai Lab
Plans $90 Million IPO At $800 Million Valuation
Massachusetts'
Deciphera
Banks $52 Million to Advance Oncology Pipeline
Gene Therapy Biotech
Nightstar
Eyes $86 Million IPO
Deciphera
Reports Updated Phase I Clinical Study Results With DCC-2618 At 2017
ASCO
Annual Meeting
Amoy Diagnostics Co. LTD.
Starts IPO On Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Deciphera
Release: Translational Research Results Confirm The Broad Activity Of DCC-2618 In GIST Patients With Difficult To Treat Drug Resistant KIT Mutations
Mersana
Closes $75 Million IPO
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Seeking Alpha
•
News Release
•
Renaissance Capital
•
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
•
Biotech/Pharma - IPO, Updates