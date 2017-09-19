|
New Synthetic Muscle Puts Us One Step Closer to Lifelike Robots, Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science Study Reveals
9/19/2017 6:13:47 AM
A group of researchers from the Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science has developed a new type of synthetic soft muscle that can be manufactured using a 3D printer. The material is capable of lifting up to 1,000 times its own weight and boasts fifteen times the strain density (expansion per gram) of natural muscle.
