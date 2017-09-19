|
3 Orphan Drugmakers Iconic Billionaire George Soros Loaded Up On Last Quarter
Billionaire George Soros is an iconic figure in the world of investing because of his unique ability to consistently beat the broader markets. As such, the quarterly 13F filings of his namesake fund, Soros Fund Management, are must-read material for any serious investor.
The latest 13F filings for the second-quarter of 2017, for example, reveal that the Soros Fund upped its stake in the antisense drugmaker Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and initiated positions in the rare disease specialists Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical over the three-month period. As the Soros Fund Management has a fairly strong track record of picking winning pharmaceutical stocks, I think it's worthwhile to consider if these three mid-cap biotech stocks might be particularly strong buys right now. Let's dig in to find out.
