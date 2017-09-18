|
Week In Review: Shanghai United Imaging Raises $500 Million In Series A; Zai Lab Will IPO Next Week
9/18/2017 12:13:08 PM
Deals and Financings
• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare, which makes high-end medical imaging machines, closed a $500 million A financing at a $5 billion valuation;
• Shanghai Fosun Pharma signed a $106 million deal with Palatin for China rights to a female sexual desire disorder treatment;
• Harbour BioMed, a China-US biopharma, closed an $81 million agreement with Korea's HanAll Biopharma to develop two of HanAll's novel biologics in China;
• Wellem raised $30 million in a Series B Round to expand its network of franchised private pediatric clinics in China;
• Suzhou Basecare Medical Device closed a $15.3 million B financing for its assisted reproduction diagnostic products;
• Ennovabio, a Shanghai pharma developing a brain cancer candidate, raised $10 million in a pre-A funding;
• Spineology of St. Paul, Minnesota announced a $5 million investment from Hermed Capital of Shanghai for its novel spinal devices;
• China Resources Holdings invested $4.6 million in Converd Company, a Hangzhou company developing oncolytic virus products;
• Grid Therapeutics of Durham, North Carolina completed an A financing from Singapore's Longview to develop its cancer immunotherapy;
• HitGen. the Chengdu-Houston lead-generation CRO, signed a deal to discover novel drug leads for Japan's Takeda Pharma.
