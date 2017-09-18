|
As Alexion (ALXN) Moves To Boston, Yale Eyes HQ Space For New Biotech Startups
9/18/2017 6:37:04 AM
NEW HAVEN >> The announcement of Alexion Pharmaceuticals relocating its headquarters may have been a bitter pill for New Haven and the state to swallow, but the move may lead to further growth in the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem for biotech.
Just as Alexion went from the laboratories of Yale University to a for-profit company a decade and a half ago, many new candidates looking to turn the next big idea await their turn to begin that journey.
Thus far in 2017 alone, the Yale Office of Cooperative Research has launched 11 new faculty ventures, representing $70.9 million in aggregate funding, according to university officials. The Office of Cooperative Research is responsible for developing and executing commercialization strategies for Yale faculty research.
