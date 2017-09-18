|
New Flexible, Organic Battery Could Revolutionize Medical Implants, Queen’s University Study Reveals
9/18/2017 6:19:14 AM
Scientists from Queen’s University, Belfast have designed a new flexible, organic battery that may change the way that we power medical implants. Currently, medical devices like pacemakers are powered by rigid batteries made of metal, which can make the devices uncomfortable. They also do not break down, so they must be removed after a certain period of time.
This new flexible, organic battery can hold three times as much charge as its conventional counterpart and offers obvious environmental benefits since it is decomposable.
