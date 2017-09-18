|
Which Of These 5 Will Be The Best-Selling Drug Worldwide In 2020?
9/18/2017 6:12:57 AM
The global pharmaceutical industry is a giant, in case you didn't already know it. According to a 2016 report from the International Trade Administration (ITA), global sales of pharmaceuticals are expected to climb from roughly $1 trillion in 2015 to $1.3 trillion by 2020, representing an annual growth rate of 4.9%. The ITA attributes an aging population, a rise in chronic disease rates, increased urbanization and higher disposable incomes, greater government expenditures on healthcare, and the demand for more effective treatments as reasons why drug sales are expected to soar globally through 2020 (and likely beyond).
