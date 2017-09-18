|
What You Need To Know About Egg-Freezing, The Hot New Perk At Google (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), And Facebook
Among the many perks employees enjoy at tech companies like Apple, Facebook, and Google, including extended maternity leave, death benefits, and free beer, oocyte cryopreservation — egg-freezing — is among the most controversial.
The benefit is meant to help younger female employees who may not want kids in their 20s, but don't want all the risks that come with delaying childbirth into their 30s and sometimes 40s. It follows the larger demographic trend of millennial women delaying childbirth to focus on their careers. For the first time in human history, women in their 30s are having more kids than women in their 20s.
