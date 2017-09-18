 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Love Handles Get Dissolved By New Skin Patch, University of North Carolina Study Reveals



9/18/2017 5:55:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Scientists in the U.S. have developed a medicated skin patch that can melt away fat, increase metabolism, and potentially even help to treat metabolic disorders such at type 2 diabetes (T2D), at least in mice. The prototype postage-sized microneedle patch, developed by researchers at the University of North Carolina and Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), comprises dozens of degradable microneedles that painlessly pierce the skin to deliver nanoparticle-encapsulated drugs, which convert energy-storing white fat into energy-burning brown fat and effectively burn off fat deposits.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 