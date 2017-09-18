|
Love Handles Get Dissolved By New Skin Patch, University of North Carolina Study Reveals
9/18/2017 5:55:30 AM
Scientists in the U.S. have developed a medicated skin patch that can melt away fat, increase metabolism, and potentially even help to treat metabolic disorders such at type 2 diabetes (T2D), at least in mice. The prototype postage-sized microneedle patch, developed by researchers at the University of North Carolina and Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), comprises dozens of degradable microneedles that painlessly pierce the skin to deliver nanoparticle-encapsulated drugs, which convert energy-storing white fat into energy-burning brown fat and effectively burn off fat deposits.
comments powered by