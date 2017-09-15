|
Staying Put: Massachusetts' Abiomed (ABMD) Pays $17 Million for Existing HQ
9/15/2017 6:55:40 AM
Abiomed said this week it inked a deal to purchase its existing corporate headquarters in Danvers, Mass. for $16.5 million.
The company said that it opted to buy the facilities, which includes 12 acres of land and all associated buildings, structures and other improvements, through an option in its existing lease with the original owners.
Abiomed said it hopes that the purchase will close by October 30, according to an SEC filing.
comments powered by