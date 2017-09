Why Alexion (ALXN)'s HQ Move Could Be A Smoke Screen To Distract From Investigations, Financial Woes

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s big announcement Tuesday that it will pull up stakes and relocate to Boston could well be about planting itself in a more fertile biotech environment, as CEO Ludwig Hantson asserted on a conference call Tuesday with market analysts. But it could also be something else: an expensive exercise in corporate misdirection — that is, doing something shiny and new to distract observers from the ugly and old. If so, New Haven and environs will wind up paying a steep price in lost jobs so Alexion can buy time ahead of financial woes and investigations.Consider first that Hantson's stated case for trading New Haven for Boston was surprisingly thin.