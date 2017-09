Although the markets were mixed on Thursday, major drug manufacturers proved to be one of the more positive segments on the day. In fact, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) proved to be some of the top-performing Dow stocks, helping to push the average to all-time highs, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq backed off.