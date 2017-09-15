 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Artificial 'Skin' Gives Robotic Hand A Sense Of Touch, University of Houston Study



9/15/2017 6:11:23 AM

A team of researchers from the University of Houston has reported a breakthrough in stretchable electronics that can serve as an artificial skin, allowing a robotic hand to sense the difference between hot and cold, while also offering advantages for a wide range of biomedical devices.

The work, reported in the journal Science Advances, describes a new mechanism for producing stretchable electronics, a process that relies upon readily available materials and could be scaled up for commercial production.

