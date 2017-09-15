|
Vitamin D Levels May Help Predict Risk Of MS, Neurology Reveals
9/15/2017 6:03:48 AM
Checking the level of vitamin D in your blood could help identify and assess whether you are at risk of developing MS , according to a new study published online yesterday in the journal, Neurology.
MS, or multiple sclerosis, is a disease which occurs when your body’s immune system attacks myelin , the fatty coating or sheath that covers the nerves in the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. This can result in weakness, visual problems, loss of balance as well as bladder control, not to mention, chronic pain, numbness and tingling, as well as depression.
comments powered by