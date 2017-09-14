 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
LED Lights Safer, More Effective In Producing Vitamin D3 Than Sunlight, Scientific Reports Reveals



9/14/2017 7:04:45 AM

Research published today in Scientific Reports showsthat light from RayVio's 293nm ultraviolet (UV) LED is more efficient than sunlight at producing vitamin D3 in skin samples. Tyler Kalajian and his research team, led by Dr. Michael F. Holick, Ph.D., M.D., and supported by Boston University School of Medicine and a Boston University Ignition Award, found that skin samples exposed to RayVio's UV LED for just 0.52 minutes produced more than twice as much vitamin D3 as samples exposed to 32.5 minutes of sunlight.

