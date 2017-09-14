|
Longer Bouts Of Sitting Linked To Greater Risk Of Death, Columbia University Medical Center Study Finds
9/14/2017 6:21:57 AM
By this point, most people are aware of the connection between being sedentary and dying earlier. If that’s not enough of a problem, it also seems that long hours sitting isn’t totally offset by activity: A study a couple of years ago found that even people who exercise, if they sit a lot otherwise, are still at greater risk of mortality. And a new study in Annals of Internal Medicine builds on the growing body of evidence against sitting, finding that being sedentary for longer chunks of time, unpunctuated by getting up and about, may be just as bad as sitting for more hours total.
comments powered by