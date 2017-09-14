 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
There's A $100 Million Plan To End Paralysis With A Synthetic Spinal Cord, MIT Reveals



9/14/2017 6:08:13 AM

Some say experience is the best teacher, and for Hugh Herr, that has definitely been the case. His experience with disability and subsequent need for prosthetics compelled him to develop what could be the world’s most advanced type of bionics.

Now, the researcher and bionics expert is the co-director of the Center for Extreme Bionics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — a unique research lab that began with the idea of taking prosthetics to the next level.



