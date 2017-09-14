|
New Study On Graphene-Wrapped Nanocrystals Makes Inroads Toward Next-Gen Fuel Cells, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Reveals
9/14/2017 6:02:02 AM
A powdery mix of metal nanocrystals wrapped in single-layer sheets of carbon atoms, developed at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), shows promise for safely storing hydrogen for use with fuel cells for passenger vehicles and other uses. And now, a new study provides insight into the atomic details of the crystals' ultrathin coating and how it serves as selective shielding while enhancing their performance in hydrogen storage.
comments powered by