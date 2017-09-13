Karolinska Development AB's Portfolio Company Umecrine Cognition Presents Positive Phase Ib Data For Its Drug Candidate Against Hepatic Encephalopathy

STOCKHOLM - September 13, 2017. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition today presents positive phase 1b data for its drug candidate GR3027, which is developed for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy.

Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a serious condition that may occur as a consequence of cirrhosis or hepatitis. Umecrine Cognition is, as far as known, the only company with a drug candidate in development to reduce the risk of consciousness disorders and other serious CNS related symptoms associated with HE.

The results of the current phase 1b study show that GR3027 is well tolerated, does not give rise to any dose-limiting side effects and that the pharmacokinetic profile is favorable. The placebo-controlled study was conducted in 18 healthy subjects, where those treated with GR3027 received ascending doses from 50 mg once daily to 100 mg twice daily for a period of five days.

"We are enthusiastic about the positive results in the phase 1b study with GR3027, and are now looking forward to Umecrine Cognition taking the drug candidate further into phase 2a. The results of this next study are expected already during 2018," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

In a previous allopregnanolone challenge study, GR3027 has been shown - already at doses of 3 mg and 30 mg - to penetrate the blood brain barrier and affect the endogenous CNS active GABA steroids that cause symptoms in, for example, hepatic encephalopathy.

Umecrine Cognition's press release pertaining to the phase 1b results is available through the following link: https://www.umecrinecognition.com/press

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 712 14 30, e-mail: christian.tange@karolinskadevelopment.com

