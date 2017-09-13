|
Reliable High-Speed In-Motion Weighing: Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Launches Updated Conveyor Scale/Controller For Logistics And Industrial Processes
METTLER TOLEDO’s updated conveyor scale and controller combination achieves accurate measurements in the shortest possible time—even in high-vibration environments. This makes it an ideal solution for rugged logistics operations and food & beverage/chemical processing environments where both accuracy and throughput must be prioritized to protect profit margins.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (September 12th, 2017) – The METTLER TOLEDO 9477 scale conveyor is an in-motion scale for weighing large boxes, cartons, cases, bags, sacks and other packages. Its robust frame withstands the impact of heavy items, making it an ideal solution for tough environments and industrial processing conditions.
When paired with METTLER TOLEDO’s IND570dyn terminal, the combined IND9D57 becomes quite powerful for high-speed weighing operations, notes Global Product Manager Wendy Johnson, METTLER TOLEDO. “This is dynamic weighing at its finest, providing weights-and-measures-approved accuracy at conveyor speeds of up to 240 feet (73 meters) per minute. These approved speeds make it perfect for a variety of high-volume industrial applications, including transport and logistics,” she says.
Two software packages are offered for the IND570dyn controller: EXPRESSWEIGH®, used for weighing random items as in parcel processing, and EXPRESSCHECK®, which allows rapid over/under checkweighing in applications such as chemical and food and beverage processing. Both packages provide U.S.-approved legal-for-trade performance and can also be used in higher-speed applications of up to 500 feet (or 160 meters)/minute for non-approved applications.
The IND570dyn builds upon the success of METTLER TOLEDO’s IND570 and provides a reliable and flexible interface that can be integrated with a variety of front-end options. Barcode, RFID readers and dimensioning equipment can be added to create complete data sets for weighed items for greater processing speed and ease.
The integrated solution offers high-throughput unattended operation, an ability to handle a wide range of item shapes and sizes and connectivity to higher-level warehouse management software for reliable reporting. Reject device control, stored targets and easy operator controls round out the package when configured for checkweighing.
For more, including materials, dimensions, weigh times, model specs and display/connectivity options please see the IND9D57 data sheet. To learn more about integrating the IND9D57 into your high-speed industrial weighing operations, contact your local METTLER TOLEDO representative.
About METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions for several related analytical instruments and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. In addition, the Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of metal detection systems used in production and packaging. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at www.mt.com.
