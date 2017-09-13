GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)’s Jerry Adams Joins Fox Chase Cancer Center As Visiting Professor

|
PHILADELPHIA (September 12, 2017) – Fox Chase Cancer Center is pleased to welcome Jerry Adams, PhD, director of Medicinal Chemistry, Immuno-Oncology, and Combinations at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), as Visiting Professor. Adams will collaborate with several research teams, including those working on drug development and epigenetics.
Adams has more than 30 years of experience at GSK in a variety of roles. In recent years, he has guided the target selection strategy for immuno-oncology discovery chemistry, assisted in the evaluation of external opportunities, and acted as an advisor for immuno-oncology discovery research programs. In 2016 Adams was elected as a Senior Fellow in the newly created the GSK Fellows Program. Among many accomplishments, Adams is a renowned expert in the field of protein kinase inhibitors, and is an inventor on more than 45 U.S. patents.
“We look forward to all he will contribute in his professorship here,” said Erica Golemis, PhD, deputy chief science officer and co-leader of the Molecular Therapeutics program at Fox Chase. “There is a lot of enthusiasm among our faculty for a chance to work with Jerry and to build stronger bridges to GSK.”
Adams began his visiting professorship in late August.
“I am looking forward to working with the researchers at Fox Chase and learning how we can assist each other in our common goal of helping cancer patients live longer and feel better,” Adams said.
