UbiQ Secures 2.7 mioEUR EUROSTARS Grant To Tackle SUMOylation

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 12th, 2017: UbiQ, a biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of research tools and small molecule drugs targeting the ubiquitin system, has been awarded a 2.7 mioEUR EUROSTARS grant for the pre-clinical development of a targeted therapy for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).The EUROSTARS grant (with the acronym; SUBLYME*) will enable UbiQ to advance its mechanism-based covalent SUMOylation inhibitor through pre-clinical development. The work will be performed by UbiQ and French, German and Swedish life-science companies as European Consortium Partners in SUBLYME. The Technische Universität München (TUM) is participating as the leading academic partner; Prof Ulrich Keller, deputy head of the Department of Haematology/Oncology, is a key opinion leader in the molecular treatment of lymphoma malignancies. TUM will be involved in validation and mechanistic studies of the novel DLBCL treatment strategy in both primary human material and unique cell lines and mouse models developed in the SUBLYME project. “Our work has validated the enzymes responsible for protein SUMOylation as promising targets for the treatment of cancers such as B cell lymphomas. We are excited that, with this grant, we can make a start to bring UbiQ’s SUMOylation inhibitors to the clinic.”“SUBLYME scored very high in the EUROSTARS ranking system that takes into account the level of innovation, market need and potential. The project scored as number 31 of 376 EUROSTARS applications at the European level”, says Boris Rodenko, VP Translational Drug Discovery of UbiQ.