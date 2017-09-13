 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Suzhou Basecare Raises $15.3 Million For Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening Tests



9/13/2017 10:31:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Suzhou Basecare Medical Device closed a $15.3 million B financing for its assisted reproduction diagnostic products. Basecare has been CFDA approved to market its third-generation pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) product in China, the first third-gen PGS product to be approved. The PGS product tests an embryo for genetic abnormalities before it is implanted. Basecare is a subsidiary of DaAn Gene and affiliated with the Sun Yat-Sen University of Guangzhou.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 