Suzhou Basecare Raises $15.3 Million For Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening Tests
9/13/2017 10:31:07 AM
Suzhou Basecare Medical Device closed a $15.3 million B financing for its assisted reproduction diagnostic products. Basecare has been CFDA approved to market its third-generation pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) product in China, the first third-gen PGS product to be approved. The PGS product tests an embryo for genetic abnormalities before it is implanted. Basecare is a subsidiary of DaAn Gene and affiliated with the Sun Yat-Sen University of Guangzhou.
