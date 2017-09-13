Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Release: Xultophy Reduces Cardiovascular Risk Factors In People With Type 2 Diabetes

Lisbon, Portugal, 13 September 2017 - In people with type 2 diabetes, Xultophy® (insulin degludec/liraglutide) significantly reduced a number of risk factors associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), compared to basal insulin.1

According to a new post-hoc analysis presented today at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD 2017), people treated with Xultophy® had significantly lower systolic blood pressure, lower total cholesterol as well as lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (so-called 'bad cholesterol'), and significant weight changes in favour of Xultophy® compared to people treated with basal insulin (insulin glargine U100 or insulin degludec). A small but statistically significant increase in heart rate was also observed with Xultophy®.1

"People with type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of a heart attack or stroke compared to the general population, so reducing this risk as much as possible should be a central goal of treatment", said Professor Tina Vilsbøll, Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen, Denmark & Center for Diabetes Research, Gentofte Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark. "I am very pleased to see the beneficial effects on cardiovascular risk markers provided by Xultophy®."

CVD is the principal cause of death and disability among people with type 2 diabetes globally, with approximately two-thirds of deaths in people with diabetes attributable to CVD.2 Therefore, treatments for type 2 diabetes should not only lower blood sugar levels but also decrease CV risk.3

"This added benefit of Xultophy® is certainly great news for the population at risk of developing cardiovascular disease on top of their existing type 2 diabetes", said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "At Novo Nordisk we strive to develop innovative treatments, reinforcing our long-term commitment to defeat diabetes. Xultophy® is a key component of this commitment."

About the study

The CV risk markers data came from a new post-hoc analysis of two Xultophy® randomised-controlled clinical trials, comparing the efficacy and safety of Xultophy® against insulin degludec in DUAL II and against insulin glargine U100 in DUAL V, both with metformin for 26 weeks.4,5 These trials were conducted in people with type 2 diabetesnot achieving glycaemic control (HbA 1c 7.5-10.0% in DUAL II; 7.0-10.0% in DUAL V) on basal insulin (20-40 units in DUAL II; 20-50 units in DUAL V). The primary results from these trials have been reported previously.4,5

About Xultophy®

Xultophy® is a once-daily single injection fixed-ratio combination of long-acting insulin degludec (Tresiba®) and the GLP-1 receptor agonist liraglutide (Victoza®) in one pen. It is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control in combination with oral glucose-lowering medicinal products when these alone or combined with basal insulin do not provide adequate glycaemic control. Xultophy® is given once daily by subcutaneous injection. Xultophy® can be administered at any time of the day with or without meals, preferably at the same time of the day.6 On 18 September 2014, Xultophy® was granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission. On 21 November 2016, Xultophy® was approved by the FDA under the brand name Xultophy® 100/3.6.6,7

