CBSET Lesion Preparation Using Diamondback 360® Orbital Atherectomy System Enhances Paclitaxel Distribution In Calcified Peripheral Arteries

and analyses (“Calcified
plaque modification alters local drug delivery in the treatment of
peripheral atherosclerosis”) that provide critical insights into the
barrier effects of calcified plaque on drug delivery and the treatment
success of adjunctive lesion preparation therapy.
“This preclinical demonstration of the hindrance of drug distribution by
calcified tissue and improved drug delivery after modification of
calcified atherosclerotic plaque could have significant clinical
implications,” said Michael R. Jaff*, D.O., President,
Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical
School.
These data demonstrate enhanced paclitaxel distribution in calcified
human arteries after lesion treatment using the Diamondback 360® orbital
atherectomy system in a cadaver model with simulated flow and are
published in the online Journal of Controlled Release.
“These data suggest that clinical association of diminished efficacy of
anti-restenotic drugs in severely calcified arteries is at least partly
due to limitations in drug absorption,” Jaff continued.
“The data are exciting in that they suggest that subtle modification to
the plaque surface can have profound effects on drug penetration.
Massive debulking may be a relic of the past, and a more muted approach
may extend endovascular intervention for PAD treatment into vessels even
below the knee,” said Elazer Edelman, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and
co-founder of CBSET, and senior author of the paper. “This paradigm
shift, which relies on quantitative studies, creates an opportunity for
the medical device industry to optimize drug delivery therapies to
complex lesions.”
“CBSET is committed to the development of novel experimental and
computational models for defining the barrier effects of tissue
components on drugs of interest and evaluating novel endovascular
therapies,” explained Rami Tzafriri, Ph.D., Director of Research
and Innovation at CBSET and first author of the paper. “Quantification
of the barrier effects of calcified plaque through computational
modeling of arterial drug distribution experiments provides a framework
by which to evaluate and optimize a range of emerging drug delivery and
lesion preparation therapies for peripheral artery disease.”
About
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)
In Europe and North America, an
estimated 27 million individuals are affected with PAD, which is caused
by the accumulation of plaque in peripheral arteries (commonly the
pelvis or leg) reducing blood flow. Left untreated, PAD can lead to
severe pain, immobility, non-healing wounds and eventually limb
amputation. With risk factors such as diabetes and obesity on the rise,
the prevalence of PAD is growing at double-digit rates. Millions of
patients with PAD may benefit from treatment with orbital atherectomy
utilizing CSI’s Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems, minimally
invasive catheter systems developed and manufactured by CSI. These
systems use a diamond-coated crown, attached to an orbiting shaft, which
targets atherosclerotic plaque while preserving healthy vessel tissue —
a critical factor in preventing reoccurrences. Balloon angioplasty and
stents have significant shortcomings in treating hard, calcified
lesions. Stents are prone to fractures and high recurrence rates, and
treatment of hard, calcified lesions often leads to vessel damage and
suboptimal results.
*Dr. Jaff has no formal financial relationship with CSI or CBSET.
