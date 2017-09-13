Industry Veteran Dr. Ashley Brenton Joins SOTERIA As VP Of Translational Medicine

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SOTERIA Precision Medicine Advisory is excited to announce the hiring of precision medicine veteran, Dr. Ashley Brenton, as Vice President of Translational Medicine. SOTERIA is the premiere concierge molecular advisory service, with global clientele and a strong commitment to patient-centered care. To learn more about SOTERIA go to: www.soteriaone.com

SOTERIA President & CEO, Julia Civardi, said, "We are delighted to have Ashley join SOTERIA. Ashley's education, experience, and passion for precision medicine, make her the perfect teammate, helping us achieve our clients' health goals."

Brenton joins SOTERIA after a number of years in biotechnology; she has a proven track record of commercializing precision medicine tests and programs. Dr. Brenton's passion for the application of genomics to public health issues dates back to her time as an undergraduate student at the Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Brenton received her doctorate at UC Davis, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Scripps Research Institute. Brenton commented, "SOTERIA is a dream come true for me. Making a difference in the lives of our clients through precision medicine is a wonderful opportunity and I am committed to SOTERIA's mission."

Dr. Brenton will be based in the company's San Diego headquarters and will focus on providing clients with the highest level of precision medicine expertise as they navigate through the complexities of today's medical system. As the demand and adoption of precision medicine rise, SOTERIA is thrilled to offer concierge precision medicine advisory services to its global clientele. To learn more about Ashley, please visit our website.

About Soteria Precision Medicine Advisory

Soteria provides clients the answers and information they need to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of precision medicine and molecular testing, based on their individual goalssaving precious time while providing peace of mind. Soteria works closely with its clients to be their one resourcecoordinating health history, current health state and immediate health needs. Soteria works on behalf of its international clientele to identify optimal testing and treatment options, provide context and meaning to reports and data, optimize the collection and use of biological specimens, and to facilitate communication between hospitals, research institutions, and biotechnologies, on a global basis. Privately-held Soteria is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For additional information, visit soteriaone.com.

