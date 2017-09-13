Eli Lilly (LLY) To Present New Data For Olumiant (Baricitinib) And Taltz (Ixekizumab) At The European Academy Of Dermatology And Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress

INDIANAPOLIS , Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE : LLY) announced that data across its immunology portfolio will be presented at the annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress (EADV), including Phase 2 safety and efficacy data evaluating Olumiant® (baricitinib) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis ( Lilly and Incyte Corporation are partners on the development of Olumiant). EADV will take place Sept. 13-17, 2017 , in Geneva, Switzerland .

Lilly will also present data for Taltz® (ixekizumab) from 11 abstracts, including six oral presentations in psoriasis. Highlighted abstracts include one late-breaker presentation showcasing Phase 3 data evaluating Taltz for the treatment of moderate-to-severe genital psoriasis, as well as long-term results from a five-year, open-label study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Analyses from the IXORA-S study comparing Taltz to Stelara®* (ustekinumab) and integrated safety and efficacy results from the SPIRIT-P1 and SPIRIT-P2 studies evaluating Taltz for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis will also be presented.