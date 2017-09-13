 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Eli Lilly (LLY) To Present New Data For Olumiant (Baricitinib) And Taltz (Ixekizumab) At The European Academy Of Dermatology And Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress



9/13/2017 10:05:01 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced that data across its immunology portfolio will be presented at the annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress (EADV), including Phase 2 safety and efficacy data evaluating Olumiant® (baricitinib) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (Lilly and Incyte Corporation are partners on the development of Olumiant). EADV will take place Sept. 13-17, 2017, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Lilly will also present data for Taltz® (ixekizumab) from 11 abstracts, including six oral presentations in psoriasis. Highlighted abstracts include one late-breaker presentation showcasing Phase 3 data evaluating Taltz for the treatment of moderate-to-severe genital psoriasis, as well as long-term results from a five-year, open-label study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Analyses from the IXORA-S study comparing Taltz to Stelara®* (ustekinumab) and integrated safety and efficacy results from the SPIRIT-P1 and SPIRIT-P2 studies evaluating Taltz for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis will also be presented.



