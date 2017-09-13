 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fosun Pharma (2196) In-Licenses Female Sexual Desire Disorder Drug In $106 Million Deal



9/13/2017 9:58:24 AM

Shanghai Fosun Pharma signed a $106 million agreement for greater China rights to a female sexual desire disorder treatment from Palatin of the US. Fosun will be in charge of regulatory approval and marketing of bremelanotide in its territories. Palatin has completed two successful Phase III trials of bremelanotide in the US and will file for FDA approval in early 2018. Fosun will pay $5 million upfront and another $7.5 million upon China approval. It will also be liable for up to $92.5 in sales milestones.

