Abivax (ABVX.PA) Presents Full ABX464 Positive Phase IIA Clinical HIV Data At The HIV Cure And Reservoir Symposium

ABIVAX (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (Paris:ABVX) today
announced that the full data from the ABX464-004 clinical study will be
presented during an oral presentation at the 2nd HIV Cure and
Reservoir Symposium which will be held Sept. 11-12, 2017 in Ghent,
Belgium. Top-line data from ABX464-004 were reported in May 2017. The
presentation, to be given by Prof. Linos Vandekerckhove, M.D., PhD.,
will take place on Sept 12 from 1:55 to 2:10 pm at the OEHOE auditorium,
Faculty of Bioscience Engineering, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium.
The presentation ‘’ABX464 decreases Total HIV DNA in PBMC´s when
administered during 28 days to HIV-infected patients who are
virologically suppressed’’ further confirms the preliminary trial
results communicated previously. New data from integrated HIV DNA
assays, a more sensitive DNA sequencing technique, confirmed the results
obtained with initial assays measuring Total HIV DNA, showing that
ABX464 substantially reduced the HIV blood reservoir in this Phase 2a
clinical trial.
Professor Linos VandeKerckhove, M.D., Ph.D., head of the HIV Cure
Research Center at Ghent University in the Department of Internal
Medicine, said “The confirmation of the activity of ABX464 on the HIV
reservoir measured by a second method – integrated HIV DNA – confirms
our initial findings and encourages us to further explore the potential
of this molecule.”
Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., chief medical officer of ABIVAX, added “These
data further support ABX464’s potential to become a key functional cure
component for HIV. The scientific endorsement by the HIV Cure and
Reservoir Symposium is important for the recognition of the potential of
this molecule to target the HIV reservoir, potentially leading towards a
sustained viral remission.”
Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX, commented “We are pleased
about the opportunity created by the HIV Cure and Reservoir Symposium to
present the full data from this important clinical trial to the
scientific community. We are looking forward to the scientific
discussion on the data, which will provide future guidance on the future
development of ABX464.”
A separate Phase 2a clinical trial (ABX464-005) studying the effects of
ABX464 on HIV reservoirs in blood and in gastrointestinal tissues is
ongoing. In this previously announced study, patients in the first
cohort are receiving ABX464 for 28 days in addition to their
antiretroviral treatment. Rectal biopsies are being collected at certain
intervals, allowing quantification of the viral reservoir and level of
inflammation over time. Based on the results of the ABX464-004 study,
ABIVAX has submitted a protocol amendment to extend the treatment period
for the second cohort of patients to observe the longer-term effects of
ABX464 on HIV reservoir suppression. Regulatory Authority and Ethics
Committee approval have been received. Initial results from the first
cohort of patients are expected later this month.
About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the
immune system to eliminate viral disease. ABIVAX leverages three
technology platforms for drug discovery: an anti-viral, an immune
enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most
advanced compound, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing
a sustained viral remission or functional cure for patients with
HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule which
blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has
a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a
clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical
candidates against additional viral targets (e.g. Respiratory Syncytial
Virus (RSV), Influenza and Dengue), and several of these compounds are
planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX
is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX).
More
information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_