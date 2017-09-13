Eyevensys Appoints Thierry Bordet Ph.D. As Pre-clinical Director

Thierry will be directing Eyevensys' pre-clinical development efforts, including the generation of potential clinical candidates for the range of eye diseases that the Company is targeting such as retinal vein occlusion and retinitis pigmentosa. He will also oversee Eyevensys' relationships with potential academic and industrial partners.

Thierry brings more than 15 years' experience in the biotechnological sector having managed drug development programs for small molecules, gene therapies, cell-based therapies and tissue engineered products. He was most recently Pre-Clinical Development Director at the Biotherapies Institute for Rare Diseases, in Evry, France where he designed development strategies for advanced therapy medicinal products for various indications, including inherited retinitis pigmentosa. Prior to that he spent 12 years at Trophos managing the company's drug screening and early development programs for neurodegenerative indications. Thierry has a Ph.D. in microbiology and virology from Pierre & Marie Curie University PARIS VI.

Raffy Kazandjian, CEO of Eyevensys, said, "I am pleased to welcome Thierry to the team. Eyevensys has a unique approach to treating ophthalmic diseases based around our proprietary EyeCET platform. Our objective is to leverage our unique technology to rapidly build a comprehensive portfolio of products that will target a range of major eye diseases; and Thierry's extensive pre-clinical research experience, as well as years of direct involvement in the development of gene therapies will be a great asset to move several of our products forward."

About Eyevensys

Eyevensys is a private clinical stage biotechnology company developing its innovative EyeCET platform to enable the sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins to treat a broad range of ophthalmic diseases.

Eyevensys' EyeCET technology uses electroporation to deliver protein coding plasmids, which are safe and non-viral, into the ciliary muscle of the eye. This approach facilitates the sustained production of therapeutic proteins, localized within the ciliary muscle cells.

Eyevensys believes its EyeCET technology can improve both short and long-term therapeutic outcomes by greatly enhancing patient compliance and significantly improving the tolerability of treatment.

Eyevensys' lead product EYS606, a non-viral plasmid encoding anti-TNFa, is a potential new treatment for patients with non-infectious Uveitis (NIU). EYS606 consists of Eyevensys' proprietary electro-transfection injection system (ETIS) in combination with a plasmid encoding for the production of anti-TNFa, a cytokine that has been shown to play a pivotal role in mediating intraocular inflammation in NIU. EYS606 is currently in phase I/II clinical trial and has been granted an Orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of NIU.

The company is developing a pre-clinical pipeline based on therapeutic proteins that have been shown to be effective in animal models targeting major ophthalmology indications such as retinal vein occlusion and retinitis pigmentosa.

Eyevensys was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Paris, France, and is funded by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Bpifrance, CapDecisif, Inserm Transfert, and Pontifax.

For more information about Eyevensys please visit www.eyevensys.com

