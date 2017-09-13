Allergan (AGN) Launches New Brilliant Distinctions® Patient Loyalty Program

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) announced that the Company is launching the next generation of its groundbreaking U.S.-based Brilliant Distinctions® program. The new offering incorporates the latest in digital innovation to enhance the consumer experience and drive increased member engagement. In addition, Brilliant Distinctions® is also expanding to include the latest addition to the Allergan aesthetic portfolio, CoolScuplting®, in the body treatments category. CoolSculpting® non-invasively freezes fat in indicated body areas to help eliminate unwanted visible fat bulges. In the facial aesthetics category, the program provides savings to patients for loyalty and frequency of treatments and products, such as BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, the SkinMedica® cosmetic skincare line, and Latisse® (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.03%.

"When Allergan launched Brilliant Distinctions® in 2009, we were the first aesthetic company to offer a patient savings and loyalty program. A true category innovation, the program serves more than three million members nationwide," said Jim Umberger, Vice President, Digital/Multi-Channel Marketing, US Medical Aesthetics for Allergan. "As the aesthetic category leader, we are committed to enhancing the consumer experience and have invested in cutting edge technology to create the next generation of the Brilliant Distinctions® program, with an even greater focus on providing savings to our consumers. We're also very pleased to be adding CoolSculpting® to the program, which will offer members even more ways to earn and redeem savings on the Allergan treatments and products they, and their doctors, have come to know and trust."

The re-launch also marks the rollout of a best in-class e-commerce platform, Brilliant Connections, which offers patients the convenience of purchasing SkinMedica® products online. The platform's introduction aims to help physicians meet the evolving needs of their patients by allowing them the option of purchasing their recommended SkinMedica® regimen whenever and wherever they want. Through Brilliant Connections users will also earn Brilliant Distinctions® savings and have the option to enroll in a subscription service to automatically replenish products as needed.

Upgraded features of the Brilliant Disctinctions® program include:

Updated mobile app makes earning and tracking points easy and allows members to shop for SkinMedica® products through participating providers - anytime, anywhere

New tiered system assigns consumers Silver, Gold, or Diamond status based on activity

Generous expiration period means points stay valid longer and are easier to redeem at participating doctors' offices

User-friendly online dashboard displays a comprehensive overview of earnings and current point totals

"My patients are always asking how they can save money on the Allergan aesthetic treatments they use regularly, so I'm happy to be able to share the new Brilliant Distinctions® program with them," said Deborah Sherman, MD. "The program is easy for my staff to use, and my patients enjoy the benefits, which rewards them with savings for being faithful to our recommended treatments."

To join Brilliant Distinctions® and start earning points toward your Allergan aesthetic treatments and product purchases visit www.brilliantdistinctionsprogram.com, and download the app on iTunes or Google Play.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of both moderate to severe crow's feet lines and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months

due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, trouble swallowing

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, or both at the same time.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not take BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; weakness of forehead muscles: trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal products. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: discomfort or pain at the injection site; headache; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, and swelling of your eyelids.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® XC and JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC is for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral lines in adults over 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® injectable gel formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), or if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM VOLUMA ® XC in patients under 35 years or over 65 years, the safety of JUVÉDERM ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gels in patients under 18 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA ® XC in patients under 22 years has not been studied

XC in patients under 35 years or over 65 years, the safety of JUVÉDERM XC and JUVÉDERM Ultra XC injectable gels in patients under 18 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC in patients under 22 years has not been studied The safety and effectiveness of JUVÉDERM VOLUMA ® XC in areas other than the cheek area, JUVÉDERM ® XC and JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC for areas other than facial wrinkles and folds, and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA ® XC in areas other than the lips and perioral area have not been established in clinical studies

XC in areas other than the cheek area, JUVÉDERM XC and JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC for areas other than facial wrinkles and folds, and JUVÉDERM Ultra XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC in areas other than the lips and perioral area have not been established in clinical studies Tell your doctor if you have a history of excessive scarring (eg, hypertrophic scarring and keloid formations) or pigmentation disorders, as use of these products may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

Tell your doctor if you are planning other laser treatments or a chemical peel, as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed after treatment

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of injection with these products may be at a higher risk for side effects

Tell your doctor if you are on immunosuppressive therapy used to decrease the body's immune response, as use of these products may result in an increased risk of infection

Tell your doctor if you are using medications that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners, as this may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site

Minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment

What are possible side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels included injection-site redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported. For JUVÉDERM VOLUMA® XC, most side effects were moderate and lasted 2 to 4 weeks. For JUVÉDERM® XC, JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels, most side effects were mild or moderate and lasted 14 days or less. For JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC, most side effects were mild or moderate and lasted 30 days or less.

One of the risks with using these products is unintentional injection into a blood vessel, and, while rare, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring.

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any JUVÉDERM® product, please call Allergan at1-800-433-8871.Please visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Available by prescription only.

LATISSE® (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.03% Important Information

Approved Use

LATISSE® is an FDA-approved treatment to grow eyelashes for people with inadequate or not enough lashes.

Important Safety Information

Do not use LATISSE® if you are allergic to one of its ingredients. If you use/used prescription products for eye pressure problems, use LATISSE® under doctor care. May cause brown darkening of the colored part of the eye which is likely permanent. LATISSE® may cause eyelid skin darkening which may be reversible. Only apply at base of upper lashes. DO NOT APPLY to lower lid. Hair may grow outside the treatment area. If you have eye problems/surgery, consult your doctor. Common side effects include itchy and red eyes. If discontinued, lashes gradually return to previous appearance.

These are not all the possible side effects of LATISSE®. For more information, please talk to your doctor.

Please see LATISSE® full Product Information.

SkinMedica®

Most of the SkinMedica® products described here are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

SkinMedica® Total Defense + Repair Broad Spectrum Sunscreens (SPF 34, SPF 34 Tinted, and SPF 50+), Essential Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreens (Everyday Clear SPF 47, Mineral Shield Tinted SPF 32, and Mineral Shield SPF 35), SkinMedica Daily Physical Defense® Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30+, Environmental Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ with UV ProPlex, and TNS Ultimate Daily Moisturizer SPF 20 Sunscreen are over-the-counter drug products which are formulated and marketed pursuant to FDA's governing regulations set forth at 21 C.F.R. Part 352.

SkinMedica® Acne System, Acne Treatment Lotion, Purifying Foaming Wash, and Purifying Toner, are over-the-counter drug products which are formulated and marketed pursuant to FDA's governing regulations set forth at 21 C.F.R. § 333.301 et seq.

CoolSculpting® Treatment Important Information

In the US, the CoolSculpting® procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental area, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm. Please talk to your healthcare provider or see full Important Safety Information for additional information.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry with 65+ mid-to-late stage pipeline programs currently in development.

Allergan's success is powered by our more than 18,000 global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Allergan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

