Anatara Lifesciences Pork CRC Options Extended By 12 Months

9/13/2017 9:15:58 AM
Brisbane, Sep 13, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) has today undertaken to extend by 12 months the expiry date of 250,000 Options which Anatara issued to the Pork Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) in 2015.
The Options were originally issued to the Pork CRC on 18th September 2015, with an exercise price of $0.50 and expiry of 18th September 2017. A new expiry date of 18th September 2018 has now been set at the original exercise price.
Anatara Chairman and CEO, Dr Mel Bridges said, "The Pork CRC is an important and strategic relationship for Anatara and extending the Option period will enable us to provide the CRC with further incentive to share in the upside of Anatara's commercial success."
The relationship with the Pork CRC enables Anatara to work closely with key players in the Australian pork industry. Active partners and participants in the CRC include the largest Australian pork producers, feed manufacturers, key government and farmer industry bodies, including the CSIRO.
About: Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal diseases in production animals and humans. Its lead product Detach(R) is a natural plant based product that will help address global concerns around the overuse of antibiotics in production animals that is contributing to the rise of so-called “super bugs” that make infectious diseases harder to treat. The Anatara team has a strong track record in biological science as well as building and growing international biotech companies. Please see http://www.anataralifesciences.com for further background.
