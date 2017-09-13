Modus To Present At SCD Therapeutics Conference In New York

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – 13 September, 2017. Modus Therapeutics AB, a company focused on innovative treatments for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), announces that CEO Ellen K Donnelly is to present at the 6th Annual Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapeutics Conference on 14th September 2017 in New York.

In her presentation, Dr Donnelly will review Modus Therapeutics’ strategy and present the clinical development plans for sevuparin, a novel drug that could become a treatment option for patients with SCD. Sevuparin has the potential to normalize the lives of SCD patients reducing the severity and duration of pain associated with the vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC). In addition, sevuparin may be beneficial by:

Shortening hospital stays which result from an acute vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC); or

Reducing the need for hospitalization via SCD patients being able to self-administer the drug when they believe a VOC is imminent

The Company is continuing the enrolment of patients into a Phase II study that is assessing its lead candidate sevuparin for the treatment of SCD. The Phase II study, which is being conducted in Europe and the Middle East (NCT02515838), is expected to report in 2018.

The presentation will begin at 14:40 and take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, U.S.

The Annual Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Conference is a forum to discuss the latest advances and future trends in treating patients with sickle cell disease. The event will feature presentations from clinical-stage companies, key opinion leaders, patients and healthcare analysts.

About Modus Therapeutics AB

Modus Therapeutics is a Swedish biotech company developing sevuparin – a new drug to treat people suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD) – a painful, inherited blood disorder affecting millions of people around the globe. Sickle cell disease patients’ blood cells form a sickled shape, which makes blood flow to vital organs difficult, causing severe pain and even premature death. Sevuparin has the potential to improve the SCD patients’ blood flow reducing their pain and the amount of time they will need to spend in hospital and is currently recruiting for a Phase II clinical study. Modus plans to develop an administration form of sevuparin that the patient can self-administer allowing them to live a more normal life by preventing the painful episodes requiring hospital care.

Modus is predominantly owned by KDev Investments AB, part of Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) and Rosetta Capital. Other larger owners are The Foundation for Baltic and European Studies (Östersjöstiftelsen) and Praktikerinvest AB. For more information, please visit www.modustx.com

About sevuparin

Sevuparin is an innovative, proprietary polysaccharide drug, which has the potential to restore blood flow and prevent further microvascular obstructions, caused by abnormal blood cells in SCD patients. With its anti-adhesive properties, sevuparin could thereby offer treatment of the underlying cause of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) in SCD patients, with earlier pain relief, shorter hospital stay, reduced need of opioids and improved quality of life. Modus is currently enrolling patients in a Phase II study with the aim to present data during first half 2018.

About sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a painful, inherited blood disorder affecting millions of people around the globe and the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. affecting between 90,000-100,000 subjects, with medical care costs amounting to more than $1 billion. In Europe it is estimated that there are 35,000-40,000 SCD patients, and this number is higher in the Middle East and North Africa regions, with over 850,000 SCD patients.

There is currently no pharmaceutical product available that targets the underlying cause of VOCs that affect SCD patients. Current therapies are predominantly strong intravenous pain medications and SCD patients often have to be hospitalized in order to be treated.