Optovue, Inc. Unveils New Angiovue Essential OCTA At The International Vision Expo

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optovue, the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA), will debut its AngioVue® Essential OCTA capability for optometry and general ophthalmology at the upcoming International Vision Expo & Conference 2017 in Las Vegas.

AngioVue Essential aids clinicians’ ability to visualize ocular disease by providing high-resolution, non-invasive imaging of retinal vasculature. Optimized for optometry and general ophthalmology practices, AngioVue Essential provides fundamental OCTA features in a single-page report that displays individual layers of retinal vasculature alongside structural OCT B-scans. As a result, clinicians can quickly transform a basic eye exam into a comprehensive assessment of ocular health for each patient, which may provide peace-of-mind in high-risk or borderline cases while improving management and referral capabilities for patients with ocular disease.

According to Julie Rodman, O.D., M.S., FAAO, associate professor at Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry, having access to OCTA technology in her optometry practice has transformed the way she scans, diagnoses, and treats her patients.

“For the first time in the 20 years that I have been seeing patients, I am now able to visualize retinal and choroidal vasculature in my practice with AngioVue Essential, which provides me with information not previously available to optometrists that better guides my decision to observe or refer the patient,” she said. “For disease states such as diabetic retinopathy or acute macular degeneration, where the long-term patient management is complex, being able to see changes to the retinal vessels has allowed me to become a better diagnostician and, in turn, allows for optimal treatment and management of my patients.”

Optovue also announced the addition of its industry-leading wellness solution; the iWellness scan, into its comprehensive wide-field OCT imaging platform, the Avanti™ System. Avanti Wellness gives optometrists one easy-to-read report that displays retinal thickness and ganglion cell complex (GCC) thickness with normative comparisons, allowing them to quickly and accurately identify the signs of retinal and nerve fiber disease, and recommend additional scans and appropriate treatment options.

"Together, our new AngioVue Essential and Avanti Wellness strengthen our product offerings for both optometry and general ophthalmology practices," said Judy Bartlett-Roberto, vice president of marketing for Optovue. "We are committed to making our groundbreaking OCTA technology available to all practice settings so clinicians can access accurate and detailed information about the patient’s ocular health, thereby improving their diagnostic capabilities and patient management. In addition, AngioVue Essential offers the clinician the ability to incorporate OCTA technology into their practice at an attractive price point.”

Optovue will debut AngioVue Essential, Avanti Wellness, and its recently introduced Epithelial Thickness Mapping– the first non-contact, quantitative method for corneal epithelia and stromal measurements, in booth # MS5035 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Sept. 14-16, 2017.

About Optovue

Optovue, Inc. is a privately held medical device company founded in 2003. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., the company is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of high-speed OCT and OCTA technology used to facilitate the diagnosis and management of eye diseases, many of which may lead to permanent blindness. Optovue is the first company to develop and commercialize the pioneering OCTA technology. To date, there are over 225 peer-reviewed publications detailing the AngioVue Imaging technology and clinical applications. The company has installed over 11,000 products worldwide and employs over 170 people. For more information, visit www.optovue.com.