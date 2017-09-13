Air Techniques Launches Instagram Page

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental
equipment, has launched a primary account on Instagram
(@airtechniquesinc)
that will showcase company happenings, product lines, and visual
reporting from various dental trade shows.
Air Techniques had joined 60 million Instagrammers on the mobile
photo-sharing site to provide photo storytelling of company events,
product launches and industry related material. This new account joins
Air Techniques’ social media presence that has already been established
on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
“We are excited to launch this new social platform that will enable us
to reach a new audience,” said Kelly Billig, Air
Techniques Digital Marketing Manager. “Known for its strong
international following, this will help us to build awareness of the Air
Techniques brand and engage with people in a new way.”
Air
Techniques makes daily posts to their Instagram account (@airtechniquesinc)
and already has 87 followers. Acquired by Facebook in 2012, Instagram
has 80% of users based outside of the United States. There are currently
15 million businesses registered on the photo-sharing site. According to
a recent poll, 120 million Instagrammers in March 2017, visited a
website, called, emailed or direct messaged to learn about a business
that they saw on Instagram.
For more information on Air Techniques, please visit: www.airtechniques.com.
Become a fan of Air Techniques on Facebook
and follow the company on Twitter
and Instagram.