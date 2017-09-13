|
Smart Mat Can Predict The Onset Of Foot Ulcers, MIT Reveals
9/13/2017 8:36:45 AM
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology hackathon participant developed a smart mat that helps detect early warning signs of foot ulcers.
Jon Bloom, co-founder of startup company Podimetrics, developed a mat that can detect foot ulcers before they happen and reduce the number of amputations occurring. Bloom completed his residency in anesthesiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in the mid-2000s and saw a lot of diabetic patients go through foot amputations because of infected foot ulcers.
comments powered by