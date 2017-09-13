Bonti Announces Presentation Of EB-001 Clinical Study Results At American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonti, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today
announced the presentation of clinical study results for its lead
product EB-001 at the American Society for Dermatological Surgery (ASDS)
Annual Meeting from October 5th through October 8th
in Chicago, IL. A featured poster will highlight topline results of the
first, a Phase 2a, clinical study of EB-001 in glabellar (frown) lines.
EB-001 is a novel serotype E botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT/E) with a
unique product profile, characterized by fast onset of action (about 24
hours) and short duration of effect (about 4 weeks). EB-001 is being
developed for aesthetic and therapeutic indications with significant
addressable market opportunities.
Bonti announced previously that this EB-001 clinical study achieved its
objectives and confirmed both the favorable safety and the expected
clinical efficacy profile. These study results are a first step in the
development arc to establish EB-001 for exclusive and complementary uses
to potentially address needs presently unmet by currently marketed
neurotoxin and dermal filler products. EB-001’s differentiated target
clinical profile may provide aesthetic physicians an innovative option
to conceivably treat more new and existing patients, for example, for
touch-ups, for time-sensitive events, for scar prevention and as an
introduction to neurotoxin treatments.
“The entire Bonti team is enthused by the opportunity to share EB-001’s
Phase 2a clinical data with ASDS Annual Meeting attendees and is
grateful to the event’s organizers for accepting our poster,” remarked
Fauad Hasan, co-founder and CEO at Bonti. “This is a significant
advancement towards our goal to demonstrate that EB-001 can be a gateway
treatment and an essential new tool for aesthetic physicians which may
help expand the aesthetic market. We look forward to sharing our
clinical plans with physicians and to getting their feedback in Chicago
early next month.”
About EB-001
Bonti’s lead product candidate, EB-001, is an investigational botulinum
neurotoxin serotype E (BoNT/E). EB-001 has a mechanism of action similar
to the marketed botulinum neurotoxin serotype A (BoNT/A) products
though it has a differentiated clinical profile. EB-001 has a fast onset
of action (about 24 hours) and short duration of effect (about 4 weeks).
Currently marketed BoNT/A products have an onset of action around 3-7
days and a duration of effect around 3-4 months. The unique target
clinical profile of EB-001 is being investigated for a vast range of
aesthetic and therapeutic uses, including for the treatment of
post-surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal pain, with currently
unmet needs.
About Bonti
Bonti, based in Newport Beach, California, is a rapidly emerging
biotechnology company founded by world class neurotoxin experts with
proven success at Allergan, one of the Fortune 500 fastest growing
pharma companies. This team, with unsurpassed neurotoxin, aesthetic and
pain expertise, is uniquely qualified to develop unprecedented treatment
paradigms driven by a novel neurotoxin platform to become an innovative
leader in both aesthetic and therapeutic markets. By turning the science
of neurotoxins into beneficial patient and healthcare provider
solutions, Bonti will improve lives by successfully addressing key unmet
needs in markets with significant addressable opportunities.
For more information, please visit http://bonti.com.