Bonti Announces Presentation Of EB-001 Clinical Study Results At American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting

Poster Highlighting Novel Neurotoxin’s Phase 2a Glabellar Lines Study Data Featured in October in Chicago, IL

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonti, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the presentation of clinical study results for its lead product EB-001 at the American Society for Dermatological Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting from October 5th through October 8th in Chicago, IL. A featured poster will highlight topline results of the first, a Phase 2a, clinical study of EB-001 in glabellar (frown) lines. EB-001 is a novel serotype E botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT/E) with a unique product profile, characterized by fast onset of action (about 24 hours) and short duration of effect (about 4 weeks). EB-001 is being developed for aesthetic and therapeutic indications with significant addressable market opportunities.

Bonti announced previously that this EB-001 clinical study achieved its objectives and confirmed both the favorable safety and the expected clinical efficacy profile. These study results are a first step in the development arc to establish EB-001 for exclusive and complementary uses to potentially address needs presently unmet by currently marketed neurotoxin and dermal filler products. EB-001’s differentiated target clinical profile may provide aesthetic physicians an innovative option to conceivably treat more new and existing patients, for example, for touch-ups, for time-sensitive events, for scar prevention and as an introduction to neurotoxin treatments.

“ The entire Bonti team is enthused by the opportunity to share EB-001’s Phase 2a clinical data with ASDS Annual Meeting attendees and is grateful to the event’s organizers for accepting our poster,” remarked Fauad Hasan, co-founder and CEO at Bonti. “ This is a significant advancement towards our goal to demonstrate that EB-001 can be a gateway treatment and an essential new tool for aesthetic physicians which may help expand the aesthetic market. We look forward to sharing our clinical plans with physicians and to getting their feedback in Chicago early next month.”

About EB-001

Bonti’s lead product candidate, EB-001, is an investigational botulinum neurotoxin serotype E (BoNT/E). EB-001 has a mechanism of action similar to the marketed botulinum neurotoxin serotype A (BoNT/A) products though it has a differentiated clinical profile. EB-001 has a fast onset of action (about 24 hours) and short duration of effect (about 4 weeks). Currently marketed BoNT/A products have an onset of action around 3-7 days and a duration of effect around 3-4 months. The unique target clinical profile of EB-001 is being investigated for a vast range of aesthetic and therapeutic uses, including for the treatment of post-surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal pain, with currently unmet needs.

About Bonti

Bonti, based in Newport Beach, California, is a rapidly emerging biotechnology company founded by world class neurotoxin experts with proven success at Allergan, one of the Fortune 500 fastest growing pharma companies. This team, with unsurpassed neurotoxin, aesthetic and pain expertise, is uniquely qualified to develop unprecedented treatment paradigms driven by a novel neurotoxin platform to become an innovative leader in both aesthetic and therapeutic markets. By turning the science of neurotoxins into beneficial patient and healthcare provider solutions, Bonti will improve lives by successfully addressing key unmet needs in markets with significant addressable opportunities.

For more information, please visit http://bonti.com.