PQ Bypass Reports Positive Results For The Novel DETOUR System In Patients With Tough To Treat Long Blockages In The Femoropopliteal Artery

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A subset analysis of the DETOUR I clinical trial showed promising safety
and effectiveness results of PQ Bypass’ DETOUR System for treating
long-segment (>25 cm) blockages in the femoropopliteal artery. The data
were presented as a late breaking clinical trial session today at
Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA 17) by Dr. Sean Lyden, chairman
of the department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic.
In complex peripheral artery disease (PAD), arteries in the leg can
become blocked by long segments of plaque that restrict blood flow to
the lower leg and foot. This can lead to pain, loss of mobility and
amputation. Extremely long blockages, such as those greater than 20
centimeters, are quite challenging to treat. Historically, physicians
have treated these blockages with open bypass surgery, which has the
benefit of durability; however, it is associated with an increased risk
of complications, longer hospital stays and prolonged rehabilitation.
Minimally invasive approaches to PAD, including angioplasty and
stenting, work very well on shorter blockages; however, they have not
been as effective on longer ones.
“Patients with long segment femoropopliteal blockages are in need of
advanced therapeutic alternatives to existing treatments. While
endovascular revascularization is effective in shorter lesions, its
durability in longer segment blockages has not matched that of open
surgery. Fully percutaneous bypass is designed to combine the durability
advantages of surgical bypass with the minimally invasive advantages of
a percutaneous procedure,” said Dr. Lyden. “The outcomes we are seeing
in the DETOUR I trial indicate that a fully percutaneous bypass
procedure has potential to fill this gap in treatment options.”
The analysis of a subset of the DETOUR I study presented today at VIVA
17 is one of the largest prospective series ever to evaluate the
percutaneous treatment of femoropopliteal blockages with lengths of 25
cm to 45 cm (mean of 33.8 cm). The six-month outcomes from 50 patients
demonstrated the DETOUR System’s ability to successfully treat these
long blockages without significant impact on venous health and low rates
of major adverse events (MAEs). The results included:
-
Primary safety endpoint: 2 percent MAEs – defined as death, target
vessel revascularization (TVR) or amputation at 30 days. There were no
deaths or amputations and one TVR.1
-
Primary patency of 88.9 percent at six months with optimal placement;
overall primary patency of 76.9 percent
-
Successful delivery of devices to the identified area and removal of
the delivery system in 100 percent of lesions (53/53)
-
Improvement in Rutherford Class of at least 2 grades in 92 percent of
patients (45/49)2
-
Significant improvement in ankle brachial index from 0.64 ± 0.17 to
0.92 ± 0.14 (p<0.0001)
-
No impact on venous function; no device-related deep vein thrombosis
in treated vessels
Percutaneous femoropopliteal bypass (the DETOUR procedure) is a newly
developed procedure that utilizes PQ Bypass’ proprietary DETOUR System
technologies - TORUS Stent Graft, DETOUR Crossing Device and DETOUR
Snare - to provide fully percutaneous bypass of long-segment blockages
in the femoropopliteal artery. The DETOUR procedure creates a pathway
around a lesion by placing stent grafts that cross from the superficial
femoral artery (SFA) into the femoral vein and back into the artery. The
new path through the stent grafts re-directs oxygen-rich blood around
the blockage and restores blood flow to the lower leg and foot of the
patient.
“PQ Bypass has long been committed to addressing the need for
value-based, patient-centered advancements in PAD that help minimize
trauma, reduce length of stay and improve recovery times, while also
providing a safe and effective clinical solution for these patients who
are in need,” said Richard Ferrari, PQ Bypass’ chairman of the board.
“These data demonstrate the potential of the DETOUR procedure in
extremely long SFA lesions. We look forward to continuing our path
toward regulatory approval with DETOUR II, a pivotal trial that we
anticipate initiating by the end of this year.”
In March 2017, PQ Bypass received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark
approval for all three devices that are included in the DETOUR System.
VIVA 17 is the premier global, multidisciplinary course for vascular
intervention and medicine, providing excellence in professional
education for all specialties and stakeholders who treat the vascular
patient.
About PQ Bypass
PQ Bypass, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based medical device company working
to transform the treatment of long-segment peripheral artery disease
with minimally invasive endovascular solutions.
PQ Bypass is operated by recognized leaders in the medical device
industry including veterans from Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson,
and Stryker. The underlying technology and technique used in the
percutaneous DETOUR procedure were co-developed by two world-renowned
cardiologists and innovators, Dr. James Joye and Dr. Richard Heuser, who
are recognized experts in peripheral artery disease.
The DETOUR System is not available for sale in the U.S. For more
information, please visit www.pqbypass.com
1 One patient underwent TVR graft disassociation resulting in
acute limb ischemia prior to discharge, treated successfully with an
additional DETOUR Stent Graft
2 Excludes a subject who died from ischemic stroke prior to
6-month follow-up