Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. And Lundbeck (LUN.CO) To Showcase Safety And Efficacy Data In Treatments For Challenging Mental Health Conditions

Eight data presentations supporting treatments for major depressive disorder, bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia to be presented at the upcoming annual Psych Congress

PRINCETON, N.J., & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. and Lundbeck U.S. today announced upcoming data presentations reinforcing the long-term safety and efficacy of brexpiprazole for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment of schizophrenia as well as presentations regarding additional analyses of the long-term efficacy and safety of aripiprazole once-monthly injection as maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder in adult patients. The Otsuka and Lundbeck alliance will showcase eight data presentations, including two long-term studies, at the upcoming Psych Congress, which will be held in New Orleans from September 16-19, 2017.

The results include long-term analyses in open-label extension trials of the efficacy of brexpiprazole in adults with schizophrenia and as an adjunctive treatment for adults with MDD, as well as long-term analyses (both open-label and controlled trials) of the efficacy of aripiprazole once-monthly 400 mg as maintenance monotherapy treatment in bipolar I disorder. Study presentations at Psych Congress are as follows:

MDD

Long-term Efficacy of Adjunctive Brexpiprazole in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) – Pooled Analysis of Two Short-term Placebo-controlled Studies and of an Open-label, Long-term Extension Study; Catherine Weiss, Ph.D., et al.

Efficacy and Safety of Flexibly-dosed Brexpiprazole for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder: A Randomized, Active-Referenced, Placebo-controlled Study; Mary Hobart, Ph.D., et al.

Schizophrenia

Effect of Brexpiprazole on Long-term Remission in Adults with Schizophrenia: Results of an Open-label, Long-term Study; Ross A. Baker, Ph.D., et al.

Bipolar I Disorder

A 52-week, Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Aripiprazole Once-monthly as Maintenance Treatment in Patients with Bipolar I Disorder; Joseph Calabrese, M.D., et al.

Effect on Functioning with Aripiprazole Once Monthly (AOM 400) in the Long-term Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder; Jessica J. Madera, M.D., et al.

Aripiprazole Once-Monthly Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder, A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Withdrawal Study: Effects on Types of Recurrence and on Recovery; Joseph Calabrese, M.D., et al.

Course of Two Common Adverse Events in Aripiprazole Once-Monthly Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder during a Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Withdrawal Study; Joseph Calabrese, M.D., et al.

Aripiprazole Once-Monthly Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder: A Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Study. Effects on Symptoms and Functioning; Joseph Calabrese, M.D., et al.

For more information about Psych Congress, please visit: https://www.psychcongress.com/2017.