Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. And Lundbeck (LUN.CO) To Showcase Safety And Efficacy Data In Treatments For Challenging Mental Health Conditions

Eight data presentations supporting treatments for major depressive
disorder, bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia to be presented at the
upcoming annual Psych Congress
PRINCETON, N.J., & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. and Lundbeck
U.S. today announced upcoming data presentations reinforcing the
long-term safety and efficacy of brexpiprazole for the adjunctive
treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment of
schizophrenia as well as presentations regarding additional analyses of
the long-term efficacy and safety of aripiprazole once-monthly injection
as maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder in adult
patients. The Otsuka and Lundbeck alliance will showcase eight data
presentations, including two long-term studies, at the upcoming Psych
Congress, which will be held in New Orleans from September 16-19, 2017.
The results include long-term analyses in open-label extension trials of
the efficacy of brexpiprazole in adults with schizophrenia and as an
adjunctive treatment for adults with MDD, as well as long-term analyses
(both open-label and controlled trials) of the efficacy of aripiprazole
once-monthly 400 mg as maintenance monotherapy treatment in bipolar I
disorder. Study presentations at Psych Congress are as follows:
MDD
-
Long-term Efficacy of Adjunctive Brexpiprazole in Major Depressive
Disorder (MDD) – Pooled Analysis of Two Short-term Placebo-controlled
Studies and of an Open-label, Long-term Extension Study; Catherine
Weiss, Ph.D., et al.
-
Efficacy and Safety of Flexibly-dosed Brexpiprazole for the Adjunctive
Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder: A Randomized,
Active-Referenced, Placebo-controlled Study; Mary Hobart, Ph.D., et
al.
Schizophrenia
-
Effect of Brexpiprazole on Long-term Remission in Adults with
Schizophrenia: Results of an Open-label, Long-term Study; Ross A.
Baker, Ph.D., et al.
Bipolar I Disorder
-
A 52-week, Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Effectiveness
of Aripiprazole Once-monthly as Maintenance Treatment in Patients with
Bipolar I Disorder; Joseph Calabrese, M.D., et al.
-
Effect on Functioning with Aripiprazole Once Monthly (AOM 400) in the
Long-term Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder; Jessica J. Madera, M.D.,
et al.
-
Aripiprazole Once-Monthly Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder,
A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Withdrawal Study:
Effects on Types of Recurrence and on Recovery; Joseph Calabrese,
M.D., et al.
-
Course of Two Common Adverse Events in Aripiprazole Once-Monthly
Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder during a Double-Blind,
Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Withdrawal Study; Joseph Calabrese,
M.D., et al.
-
Aripiprazole Once-Monthly Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder:
A Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Study. Effects on Symptoms
and Functioning; Joseph Calabrese, M.D., et al.
For more information about Psych Congress, please visit: https://www.psychcongress.com/2017.