SHINE Medical Technologies Chooses QAD Cloud ERP To Automate And Streamline Its Financials And Improve Control Over Financial Reporting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB), a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies, today announced that SHINE Medical Technologies, Inc. (SHINE), has chosen QAD Cloud ERP.

Based in Janesville, WI, SHINE Medical Technologies is dedicated to being the world leader in the safe, clean, affordable production of medical tracers and cancer treatment elements. Their advanced accelerator technology enables a high-yield isotope production process that is safer, cleaner, and more affordable than existing processes.

Founded in 2010, SHINE has grown substantially and the company realized it needed an ERP system that could adapt to its changing business needs and accommodate growth. QAD Cloud ERP is a full-featured cloud ERP solution built for manufacturing. It will allow SHINE to automate and streamline its financial processes, while helping it improve internal control over financial reporting. QAD Channel Partner Strategic Information Group will assist with the QAD implementation project.

SHINE selected QAD Cloud ERP for a number of reasons including:

QAD's experience working with companies similar to SHINE

QAD's emphasis on partnering with its customers and focusing on continuous improvement

QAD Financials will scale as SHINE continues to grow

"Implementing the QAD solution provides a foundation that supports SHINE's mission to be the world leader in the safe, clean, affordable production of medical isotopes," said SHINE Financial Planning and Analysis Manager, Aaron Sprang. "We need a solution with strong financials and the ability to scale as we grow. We found the right partner in QAD."

"We are happy to welcome SHINE Medical Technologies to the QAD family," said QAD Senior Vice President, North America, Ed Boclair. "Growing life science customers like SHINE increasingly choose our cloud ERP solution to reduce time to deployment and drive efficiencies. SHINE competes in a highly regulated environment and QAD Cloud ERP helps reduce SHINE's time to validation."

About SHINE Medical Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2010, SHINE is a development-stage company working toward becoming a manufacturer of radioisotopes for nuclear medicine. The SHINE system uses a patented, proprietary manufacturing process that offers major advantages over existing and proposed production technologies, as it does not require a nuclear reactor, uses less electricity, generates less waste and is compatible with the nation's existing supply chain for molybdenum-99. In 2014, SHINE announced the execution of molybdenum-99 supply agreements with GE Healthcare and Lantheus Medical Imaging. In 2015, with the help of Argonne National Laboratory, GE Healthcare demonstrated SHINE molybdenum-99 can act as a drop-in replacement for reactor-based moly-99. In 2016, SHINE received regulatory approval to construct its facility from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and signed a moly-99 supply agreement with HTA Co., Ltd., the largest Chinese distributor of radiopharmaceuticals. Learn more at http://shinemed.com.

About QAD The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB) is a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies. For more than 35 years, QAD has provided global manufacturing companies with QAD Enterprise Applications, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD Enterprise Applications is offered in flexible deployment models in the cloud, on-premise or in a blended environment. With QAD, customers and partners in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences industries can better align daily operations with their strategic goals to meet their vision of becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about QAD, call +1 805-566-6000, visit www.qad.com.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

