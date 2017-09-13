Variantyx Launches Variantyx Unity, The All-In-One Genomic Diagnostic Test

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Variantyx today announced the launch of its proprietary Variantyx
Unity™ test at the National
Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) conference in Columbus, Ohio.
Using whole genome sequenced (WGS) data analyzed by the proprietary
Genomic Intelligence® platform, Variantyx Unity™ is the first
genomic diagnostic test to identify small sequence changes, structural
variants, trinucleotide repeat expansions and mitochondrial variants
from a single DNA sample, eliminating the need for multiple sequential
tests.
Variantyx CEO Haim Neerman states: “We’re excited to offer the first
all-in-one genomic diagnostic test. For a similar cost as exome
sequencing plus array CGH, we’re able to provide greater insight into
the molecular causes of rare genetic disorders and to bring an end to
the prolonged diagnostic odyssey faced by many patients.”
Dr. Olaf Bodamer, Associate Chief of Genetics & Genomics at Boston
Children’s Hospital states: “The Variantyx Unity™ test transforms whole
genome sequencing to a first-line diagnostic tool for the evaluation of
patients with rare inherited disorders. Clinicians ordering this test
can expect a higher diagnostic yield due to the more comprehensive
analysis of the patient’s genome. This all-in-one test should enable
clinicians to better understand the molecular etiology of the patient’s
condition and is expected to inform about individualized management and
care.”
About Variantyx: Variantyx provides whole genome testing services to
clinicians for collaborative diagnosis of rare inherited disorders. Its
Genomic Intelligence® platform for simplified NGS data
analysis, interpretation and clinical reporting enables labs to
profitably expand their test menu with validated genomic diagnostic
solutions. For more information, please visit www.variantyx.com.
Variantyx
Muthu Meyyappan, 978-821-2399
muthu.meyyappan@variantyx.com