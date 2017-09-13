University of Massachusetts - Amherst Partners With Spacelabs Healthcare To Advance Research And Innovation

AMHERST, Mass. & SNOQUALMIE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Massachusetts Amherst and Spacelabs Healthcare, a
leading healthcare technology company, today announced a collaboration
agreement with the shared mission of expanding medical technology and
improving lives through value-based innovation.
Spanning clinical and technical areas, the UMass Amherst and Spacelabs
collaboration agreement leverages the competencies of the two
organizations to form an active partnership with academic, research and
development, and commercial potential.
The collaboration agreement provides UMass nursing students access to
new technologies to supplement their education, and expands clinical
simulations for both the Amherst and Springfield campuses. In addition,
UMass and Spacelabs will share resources for targeted initiatives
supporting research, learning, and healthcare advancements.
“Spacelabs is extremely excited about the opportunities that exist with
an outstanding academic institution such as UMass,” said Sujit Kumar,
Spacelabs President. “Our rich histories, achievements, and commitment
to excellence make this collaboration a true partnership.”
“Working with a passionate organization such as Spacelabs helps us
combine academics and research to inspire unique possibilities for both
faculty and students, and create innovative ways to improve patient
health outcomes,” said Stephen Cavanagh, UMass Amherst College of
Nursing Dean.
“We are delighted to make extensive Core Equipment Facilities,
collaboratories and partnerships on human health-related research themes
available to Spacelabs,” said Peter Reinhart, director of the Institute
for Applied Life Sciences (IALS) at UMass Amherst.
The institute fosters a wide range of innovative programs in three
centers, including the Center for Personalized Health Monitoring,
providing interdisciplinary research, training, technology development
and human validation testing. The Institute was in part funded center by
a $95 million capital investment from the Massachusetts Life Sciences
Center (MLSC).
About Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (www.spacelabshealthcare.com),
a subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc., is an international developer,
manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment and services including
solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, anesthesia delivery
and ventilation, diagnostic cardiology, and supplies and accessories
selling to hospitals, clinics and physician offices. The Company has
offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany,
Italy, China, and Singapore and distributors in more than 100 countries
around the world.
