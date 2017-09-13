University of Massachusetts - Amherst Partners With Spacelabs Healthcare To Advance Research And Innovation

AMHERST, Mass. & SNOQUALMIE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Massachusetts Amherst and Spacelabs Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a collaboration agreement with the shared mission of expanding medical technology and improving lives through value-based innovation.

Spanning clinical and technical areas, the UMass Amherst and Spacelabs collaboration agreement leverages the competencies of the two organizations to form an active partnership with academic, research and development, and commercial potential.

The collaboration agreement provides UMass nursing students access to new technologies to supplement their education, and expands clinical simulations for both the Amherst and Springfield campuses. In addition, UMass and Spacelabs will share resources for targeted initiatives supporting research, learning, and healthcare advancements.

“Spacelabs is extremely excited about the opportunities that exist with an outstanding academic institution such as UMass,” said Sujit Kumar, Spacelabs President. “Our rich histories, achievements, and commitment to excellence make this collaboration a true partnership.”

“Working with a passionate organization such as Spacelabs helps us combine academics and research to inspire unique possibilities for both faculty and students, and create innovative ways to improve patient health outcomes,” said Stephen Cavanagh, UMass Amherst College of Nursing Dean.

“We are delighted to make extensive Core Equipment Facilities, collaboratories and partnerships on human health-related research themes available to Spacelabs,” said Peter Reinhart, director of the Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS) at UMass Amherst.

The institute fosters a wide range of innovative programs in three centers, including the Center for Personalized Health Monitoring, providing interdisciplinary research, training, technology development and human validation testing. The Institute was in part funded center by a $95 million capital investment from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC).

