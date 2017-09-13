PharmaCyte (PMCB) Appoints Alan Morell Of Creative Management Partners As Strategic Advisor

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, today announced the appointment of Alan Morell, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Management Partners, as a Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors.

Kenneth L. Waggoner, the Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCyte, commented on the appointment, saying, “For well over a year we have not had an Investor Relations or Public Relations firm to advance PharmaCyte’s interest in the investment community as one would normally have in a company like ours. We felt it wasn’t a good use of our time and money until we were further along in our clinical development.

“We now have reached the point in our lifecycle as a biotech company where we have a complete story we can finally tell. Through Dr. Leonard Makowka, our Senior Strategic Advisor, we were introduced to Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners. Having Mr. Morell join our team is a unique opportunity for us. It is not one that would have come our way without a long-standing and very personal relationship between Dr. Makowka and Mr. Morell. In fact, everything Mr. Morell does and has accomplished in his stellar career is relationship driven. It is through his relationships that we believe he will be effective in telling our story and telling it to the right people.”

Mr. Morell said, “I am extremely honored to join PharmaCyte’s team. It has a serious and impactful story to share – a story that has yet to be told. PharmaCyte is poised to change the way solid cancerous tumors are treated. This is particularly true with one of the deadliest forms of cancer – pancreatic cancer – a cancer that has touched my friends and family. Beyond that, the potential opportunities for growth in cellular therapies using the Cell-in-a-Box® technology are virtually limitless.”

Mr. Morell’s expertise is in business management, branding, media strategy, literary, talent management and product licensing. Creative Management Partners is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with offices in New York, Toronto and London. With over 30 years in the industry, Mr. Morell has managed more than 2,500 campaigns serving disciplines in consulting, advisory, literary, television and film, as well as live events in the areas of entertainment, sports, arts and corporate America.

Mr. Morell also has experience in developing growth strategy and market positioning for clients within the healthcare industry. This includes identifying associations for media campaigns using video news releases, social media, print publications and online publications. He also works regularly with hundreds of news affiliates, including major networks such as FOX, MSNBC and CNBC, for live appearances and taped interviews.

Mr. Morell is prepared to place PharmaCyte in front of a host of media outlets. These outlets are the real story tellers. Also, Mr. Morell’s professional relationships can lead to unique opportunities for PharmaCyte to raise capital from sources that have expressed a keen interest in seeing that the outcome for pancreatic cancer is dramatically improved using PharmaCyte’s therapy. In addition, because Mr. Morell represents numerous celebrities in Hollywood and New York, he can potentially expand the audience that PharmaCyte reaches far beyond what a traditional investor relations or public relations firm could offer.

Mr. Morell began his career at International Management Group (IMG), where he served in numerous executive capacities, including Corporate Vice President. He holds a degree from the University of Florida. His book, Social Media: Rebranding Outside the Clutter, will be released in the fall of 2017 by iBooks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box®.” This technology will be used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide) is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and results in no treatment-related side effects.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes involves encapsulating a human cell line that has been genetically engineered to produce, store and release insulin in response to the levels of blood sugar in the human body. The encapsulation will be done using the Cell-in-a-Box® technology. Once the encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient, they will function as a “bio-artificial pancreas” for purposes of insulin production.

