PharmaCyte (PMCB) Appoints Alan Morell Of Creative Management Partners As Strategic Advisor

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCyte
Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a clinical stage biotechnology company
focused on developing targeted cellular therapies for cancer and
diabetes using its signature live-cell
encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, today announced
the appointment of Alan Morell, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
of Creative Management Partners, as a Strategic Advisor to the Chief
Executive Officer and Board of Directors.
Kenneth L. Waggoner, the Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCyte,
commented on the appointment, saying, “For well over a year we have not
had an Investor Relations or Public Relations firm to advance
PharmaCyte’s interest in the investment community as one would normally
have in a company like ours. We felt it wasn’t a good use of our time
and money until we were further along in our clinical development.
“We now have reached the point in our lifecycle as a biotech company
where we have a complete story we can finally tell. Through Dr. Leonard
Makowka, our Senior Strategic Advisor, we were introduced to Alan Morell
of Creative Management Partners. Having Mr. Morell join our team is a
unique opportunity for us. It is not one that would have come our way
without a long-standing and very personal relationship between Dr.
Makowka and Mr. Morell. In fact, everything Mr. Morell does and has
accomplished in his stellar career is relationship driven. It is through
his relationships that we believe he will be effective in telling our
story and telling it to the right people.”
Mr. Morell said, “I am extremely honored to join PharmaCyte’s team. It
has a serious and impactful story to share – a story that has yet to be
told. PharmaCyte is poised to change the way solid cancerous tumors are
treated. This is particularly true with one of the deadliest forms of
cancer – pancreatic cancer – a cancer that has touched my friends and
family. Beyond that, the potential opportunities for growth in cellular
therapies using the Cell-in-a-Box® technology are virtually
limitless.”
Mr. Morell’s expertise is in business management, branding, media
strategy, literary, talent management and product licensing. Creative
Management Partners is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with
offices in New York, Toronto and London. With over 30 years in the
industry, Mr. Morell has managed more than 2,500 campaigns serving
disciplines in consulting, advisory, literary, television and film, as
well as live events in the areas of entertainment, sports, arts and
corporate America.
Mr. Morell also has experience in developing growth strategy and market
positioning for clients within the healthcare industry. This includes
identifying associations for media campaigns using video news releases,
social media, print publications and online publications. He also works
regularly with hundreds of news affiliates, including major networks
such as FOX, MSNBC and CNBC, for live appearances and taped interviews.
Mr. Morell is prepared to place PharmaCyte in front of a host of media
outlets. These outlets are the real story tellers. Also, Mr. Morell’s
professional relationships can lead to unique opportunities for
PharmaCyte to raise capital from sources that have expressed a keen
interest in seeing that the outcome for pancreatic cancer is
dramatically improved using PharmaCyte’s therapy. In addition, because
Mr. Morell represents numerous celebrities in Hollywood and New York, he
can potentially expand the audience that PharmaCyte reaches far beyond
what a traditional investor relations or public relations firm could
offer.
Mr. Morell began his career at International Management Group (IMG),
where he served in numerous executive capacities, including Corporate
Vice President. He holds a degree from the University of Florida. His
book, Social Media: Rebranding Outside the Clutter, will be
released in the fall of 2017 by iBooks.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing
cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary
cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as
“Cell-in-a-Box®.” This technology will be used as a platform
upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being
developed.
PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically
engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into
its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these
encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s
tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a
chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide)
is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is
carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have
been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules,
the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the
chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted
chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical
trials and results in no treatment-related side effects.
PharmaCyte’s therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2
diabetes involves encapsulating a human cell line that has been
genetically engineered to produce, store and release insulin in response
to the levels of blood sugar in the human body. The encapsulation will
be done using the Cell-in-a-Box® technology. Once the
encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient, they will
function as a “bio-artificial pancreas” for purposes of insulin
production.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are
generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates,"
"believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on
management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement because of new information or
future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are
difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual
results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the
forward-looking statements due to the impact of numerous risk factors,
many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form
10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
