Endomag Receives CE Mark Approval For Magseed Breast Cancer Localization Technology

CAMBRIDGE, England & HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endomag, the surgical guidance company, today announced that it has
received CE Mark approval for Magseed®, a minimally invasive
breast marker used to accurately guide surgeons during breast cancer
removal. Magseed will be distributed throughout EMEA by Sysmex, as part
of a new 5-year distribution deal for the Sentimag® surgical
guidance platform.
Magseed allows a radiologist to accurately mark the tumour site with a
seed, smaller than a grain of rice, up to 30 days before surgery. It
only takes a few minutes to put it in and, once implanted, it’s set
firmly in place and cannot be dislodged before surgery. The patient is
free to return home and carry out normal day-to-day activities, which
significantly improves the patient experience.
In the operating theatre the surgeon uses the Sentimag to accurately
locate the tumour before making an incision. This frees the surgeon to
select the best approach, reducing the invasiveness of the surgery and
possibly providing a better cosmetic outcome. Once inside, knowing its
precise location helps ensure all of the tumour is removed.
Eric Mayes, CEO Endomag: “After the successful launch of
Magseed in the US, where many of the top cancer centres are now using it
routinely, we couldn’t wait to make it available across Europe. Sysmex’s
experience with the Sentimag and Sienna system makes it an ideal partner
for Magseed, and Sysmex has demonstrated its ability to successfully
launch and grow sales of our products across the EMEA region. Together,
we can now offer the first radiation-free surgical guidance platform for
both lesion localisation and sentinel node biopsy using a single
instrument.”
Endomag and Symex’s partnership dates from 2013 and the launch of
Sentimag in EMEA. The Sentimag platform is the first to offer
radiation-free surgical guidance for both localising and staging breast
cancer. Since that time both companies have invested in numerous
clinical trials that have shown the technique to be as effective as the
current gold standard. The system now has an installed base of over 130
systems across EMEA and has been used in over 25,000 breast cancer
operations.
Ines Groener, Senior Vice President of Oncology, Sysmex: “We’re
pleased to extend our partnership with Endomag, which has proven its
ability to successfully address genuine unmet needs. Our commitment to
another five years demonstrates our confidence in Endomag and the
Sentimag platform. We are delighted with this opportunity to
introduce Magseed. We will now be able to deliver a safer, more
efficient workflow for cancer centres that we believe will help them be
more efficient and more effective. This is perfectly in line with our
mission of shaping the advancement of healthcare for the benefit of
patients and our clients alike.”
While already in use at sites across Europe, its official launch will be
at the Oncoplastic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery (ORBS)
conference in Nottingham, 25th - 27th September.
Professor Michael Alvarado, Director, Breast Surgery Fellowship from
University of California, San Francisco will give a talk on Adopting
a Magnetic Seed Programme and UCSF’s experience as the first
cancer centre to adopt Magseed. Also, Dr Abigail Caudle, Breast Surgical
Oncologist, Executive Medical Director from MD Anderson Cancer Center,
Houston, will present on the trending topic of Targeted
Axillary Dissection and MD Anderson’s experience with Magseed
for that technique. The workshop is scheduled for 8:00 am on Tuesday,
September 26th.
For further information please visit http://www.endomag.com