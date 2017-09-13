TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces Trial Interactive 9.1 Release And Other Upcoming Innovations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials, today announced the release of Trial Interactive 9.1, the latest version of its award-winning e-clinical platform. As an upgrade to the popular and well-received Trial Interactive 9.0 platform released earlier this year, version 9.1 is available immediately to multi-tenant clients and includes a modernized user interface, a variety of functionality improvements, and streamlined user workflows.

Trial Interactive is a fully integrated, end-to-end e-clinical solution that accelerates product development and improves transparency for sponsors, CROs, and all trial stakeholders. Updates for version 9.1 include:

Revamped user interface with easy study access and eTMF completeness metric tracking

New CRA reconciliation module, which streamlines site binder/eTMF reconciliation reducing review requirements and speeding overall study timelines

Simple ad-hoc report generation, eTMF metric viewing, and KPI tracking

Electronic signatures with multi-vendor capabilities

Improved multi-tenant document management functionality with secure audit trails

In addition to the release of Trial Interactive 9.1, TransPerfect is bringing other new innovations to the marketplace, all designed to help simplify the execution and management of global studies. These include an investigator meeting solution integrated with site selection and personnel training, as well as a mobile version of Trial Interactive.

TransPerfect Co-CEO Liz Elting noted, "With technology changing the way clinical trials are run, as well as the changing regulatory landscape of the industry as a whole, it's important that our solutions continue to evolve and always be delivering something new to benefit our clients. Trial Interactive 9.1 does just that; it builds on a proven platform with new functionalities and features that will help sponsors and CROs work more efficiently to get treatments to market."

Co-CEO Phil Shawe added, "Trial Interactive's primary goal is to automate the labor-intensive aspects of managing documentation related to global clinical trials, and to do so with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Our eTMF development team has exceeded all expectations with the 9.1 release. We appreciate their efforts, and look forward to more product enhancements in 2017 and beyond."

Demos for Trial Interactive 9.0 and 9.1 can be scheduled by emailing info@trialinteractive.com or at http://lifesciences.transperfect.com/dia-demo.

About TransPerfect Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive solution provides a collaborative web-based platform for study start-up and eTMF that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, central laboratories, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial documentation in a secure online environment. With fully searchable solutions including investigator portals, Trial Interactive streamlines study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect's Life Sciences division, Trial Interactive is dedicated to working with clients on a global, collaborative level, supporting a wide range of requirements including e-feasibility, eTMF review/reconciliation, learning management and document management systems, investigator portals, pharmacovigilance and safety management, endpoint adjudication, and product licensing and alliance management. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's leading provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect