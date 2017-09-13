Fabric Genomics And Genome Medical Partner To Help Patients And Clinicians Better Understand Genetic Results

OAKLAND, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fabric Genomics and Genome Medical announced today that they have entered into a partnership with the goal of bringing expert medical interpretation and counseling around genomic data directly to physicians and patients. Genome Medical will use Fabric Genomics’ clinical interpretation platform, Fabric Enterprise™, for ongoing examination of its patients’ genomic data to augment data analysis and annotation in collaboration with its laboratory partners. News of the partnership will be highlighted this week at the AGBT Precision Health Conference in Arizona, the Global Genes Rare Patient Advocacy Summit in California, and the National Society of Genetic Counselors 36th Annual Conference in Ohio.

Cost-effective sequencing can now yield insight into diseases that are amenable to prevention as well as to precise intervention. While the tools for sequencing are readily available, resources for interpreting results and helping patients understand the information are less accessible.

Through this partnership, Genome Medical’s expert team of physicians and genetic counselors will be able to turn to Fabric Enterprise to augment the information provided to individuals and clinicians. Genome Medical’s workflow will now provide an end-to-end offering by helping patients and physicians decide whether they need a test, how to order the right test, interpreting the results, integrating the results into subsequent medical decisions, and reinterpreting DNA over the course of treatment if applicable.

“ By combining our expertise in genome interpretation with Genome Medical’s team of physicians and genetic counselors, we can offer patients and physicians a clinical solution by combining genomic knowledge with patient care to improve their health,” explains Martin Reese, Ph.D., CEO at Fabric Genomics. “ Genome Medical brings a critical missing link to patients through their world-class genetic medical expertise, plus a strong medical practice foundation. This partnership is key to helping both patients and clinicians understand their genetic variants and discover if they have a disease, or are at risk of developing a disease.”

“ Year by year, our knowledge about how genetics affects health and our ability to apply this knowledge to improve patient health grows dramatically,” said Steven Bleyl, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Genome Medical. “ We believe genomic medicine is a lifelong journey. To that end, it will be increasingly important that our clinicians have the right tools to view, query, interpret and re-interpret our patients’ genetic information over time. We have partnered with Fabric Genomics to meet that crucial need.”

About Fabric Genomics

By accelerating access to insights related to the cause of genetic diseases, Fabric Genomics™ is leading the way in precision healthcare. Fabric Genomics is a global company offering end-to-end genomic data analysis, annotation, curation, classification, and reporting solutions to clinical labs, hospital labs, country sequencing programs, and life science companies. Fabric Genomics’ analytic capabilities cover the complete NGS workflow, between the sequencer and the clinical report. Its software is optimized for the analysis of panels, exomes, and genomes for hereditary diseases and oncology. We offer a comprehensive, secure platform and partner with clinical labs to help them interpret variants faster, integrate with EMRs, and ultimately sign out cases more efficiently. Fabric Genomics was founded by scientists and industry pioneers in bioinformatics, large-scale genomics, and clinical genetics, and is headquartered in Oakland, California. To learn more, visit www.fabricgenomics.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical is a nationwide genomics medical practice bringing genetics to everyday life. Our clinical team provides expert genetic healthcare for individuals and their families to improve health and well-being. We also help clinicians and their patients to navigate the rapidly expanding field of genetic testing and utilize test results to understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care. Genome Medical is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, please visit www.genomemedical.com or find us on Twitter @GenomeMed.