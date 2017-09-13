Fabric Genomics And Genome Medical Partner To Help Patients And Clinicians Better Understand Genetic Results

OAKLAND, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fabric
Genomics and Genome
Medical announced today that they have entered into a
partnership with the goal of bringing expert medical interpretation and
counseling around genomic data directly to physicians and patients.
Genome Medical will use Fabric Genomics’ clinical interpretation
platform, Fabric
Enterprise™, for ongoing examination of its patients’ genomic data
to augment data analysis and annotation in collaboration with its
laboratory partners. News of the partnership will be highlighted this
week at the AGBT
Precision Health Conference in Arizona, the Global
Genes Rare Patient Advocacy Summit in California, and the National
Society of Genetic Counselors 36th Annual Conference in
Ohio.
Cost-effective sequencing can now yield insight into diseases that are
amenable to prevention as well as to precise intervention. While the
tools for sequencing are readily available, resources for interpreting
results and helping patients understand the information are less
accessible.
Through this partnership, Genome Medical’s expert team of physicians and
genetic counselors will be able to turn to Fabric Enterprise to augment
the information provided to individuals and clinicians. Genome Medical’s
workflow will now provide an end-to-end offering by helping patients and
physicians decide whether they need a test, how to order the right test,
interpreting the results, integrating the results into subsequent
medical decisions, and reinterpreting DNA over the course of treatment
if applicable.
“By combining our expertise in genome interpretation with Genome
Medical’s team of physicians and genetic counselors, we can offer
patients and physicians a clinical solution by combining genomic
knowledge with patient care to improve their health,” explains Martin
Reese, Ph.D., CEO at Fabric Genomics. “Genome Medical brings a critical
missing link to patients through their world-class genetic medical
expertise, plus a strong medical practice foundation. This partnership
is key to helping both patients and clinicians understand their genetic
variants and discover if they have a disease, or are at risk of
developing a disease.”
“Year by year, our knowledge about how genetics affects health and our
ability to apply this knowledge to improve patient health grows
dramatically,” said Steven Bleyl, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at
Genome Medical. “We believe genomic medicine is a lifelong journey. To
that end, it will be increasingly important that our clinicians have the
right tools to view, query, interpret and re-interpret our
patients’ genetic information over time. We have partnered with Fabric
Genomics to meet that crucial need.”
About Fabric Genomics
By accelerating access to insights related to the cause of genetic
diseases, Fabric Genomics™ is leading the way in precision healthcare.
Fabric Genomics is a global company offering end-to-end genomic data
analysis, annotation, curation, classification, and reporting solutions
to clinical labs, hospital labs, country sequencing programs, and life
science companies. Fabric Genomics’ analytic capabilities cover the
complete NGS workflow, between the sequencer and the clinical report.
Its software is optimized for the analysis of panels, exomes, and
genomes for hereditary diseases and oncology. We offer a comprehensive,
secure platform and partner with clinical labs to help them interpret
variants faster, integrate with EMRs, and ultimately sign out cases more
efficiently. Fabric Genomics was founded by scientists and industry
pioneers in bioinformatics, large-scale genomics, and clinical genetics,
and is headquartered in Oakland, California. To learn more, visit www.fabricgenomics.com,
and follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
About Genome Medical
Genome Medical is a nationwide genomics medical practice bringing
genetics to everyday life. Our clinical team provides expert genetic
healthcare for individuals and their families to improve health and
well-being. We also help clinicians and their patients to navigate the
rapidly expanding field of genetic testing and utilize test results to
understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make
informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care. Genome Medical
Genome Medical is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, please visit www.genomemedical.com
find us on Twitter @GenomeMed.