IRRAS Strengthens Executive And Commercial Teams With Appointments Of Karl-Matthias Moehlmann And Klemens Fölling

LA JOLLA, Calif., LAICHINGEN, Germany and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a commercial-stage medical technology company developing breakthrough devices for a broad range of intracranial bleeding applications and procedures, today announced two key appointments to its executive and commercial teams: Karl-Matthias Moehlmann as Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, General Manager Europe and a member of the executive management team, and Klemens Fölling as Director of International Sales.

Collectively, Mr. Moehlmann and Mr. Fölling bring over 40 years of experience in developing, launching, marketing and selling medical devices for neurological applications. Prior to their appointments as full-time employees, Mr. Moehlmann and Mr. Fölling served as senior advisors to IRRAS.

"I am very pleased to have both Matthias and Klemens join the IRRAS team," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of IRRAS. "Matthias' executive management experience, marketing expertise and proven commercial track record in medical devices, coupled with Klemens' vast experience in neurological product sales, will assist IRRAS to achieve our major commercial growth milestones for our products based on our IRRAflow technology."

Mr. Moehlmann added, "The treatment of intracranial bleedings and life-threatening hemorrhagic strokes has not advanced during the last two decades and innovation is desperately needed. The IRRAflow product is a first-in-class device that provides an elegant solution for these patients with less invasiveness and more efficacy. I am truly excited to join the IRRAS team and look forward to advancing our platform of medical devices to transform the field of neurosurgery."

Mr. Moehlmann brings more than fifteen years of experience as an executive or advisor for leading medical device companies in the neurological, trauma and orthopedic categories to IRRAS. Prior to joining IRRAS, Mr. Moehlmann was Director of Marketing at Kyphon B.v.B.a, (acquired by Medtronic) and was VP of Business Development at Bonesupport AB. Prior to that, Mr. Moehlmann held leadership and consultancy roles at aap Bioimplants, Benvenue Medical, CRA DePuy Spine, X-Spine, Miedke Hydrocephalus Solutions and Mimedx Biologics. He holds a M.Sc. in Biochemistry from University of Hanover, an M.B.A in Economics and Master of Public Health from the University of Graz.

Mr. Fölling has amassed more than 25 years of neurosurgery and spinal device sales, holding key national and international sales positions at Olympus Medical, B.Braun Aesculap, Medtronic and Simpirica Spine. Throughout his career, Mr. Fölling has implemented sales structures in direct and distributor businesses worldwide in over 20 countries and has established relationships with neurosurgical key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Europe which will be beneficial to IRRAS. Mr. Fölling received his B.A degree from Münster University.

About IRRAflow

IRRAS has developed and commercialized a revolutionary intelligent brain fluid management device stemming from its core IRRAflow technology that addresses the complications associated with the occurrence of hemorrhagic stroke. Currently available devices do not address the complications that lead to death because they do not prevent occlusion (or blockage) in the catheter during treatment and they do not accurately monitor intracranial pressure (ICP). IRRAS' products provide a transformative solution for stroke and hematoma patients with less invasiveness and more efficacy, through the integration of aspiration, targeted infusion and intracranial pressure monitoring in a single robust device.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a commercial-stage medical technology company formed to develop and commercialize breakthrough devices for a broad range of intracranial bleeding applications and procedures. IRRAflow is the company's flagship commercial medical device that provides intelligent, dynamic control of CNS fluids to address the complications associated with the occurrence of hemorrhagic stroke. With its unique product portfolio, protected by key intellectual property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well-positioned to improve patient outcomes and establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS is operational in Sweden and Germany with corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

CONTACT: Amy Conrad, Juniper Point, 858-914-1962

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irras-strengthens-executive-and-commercial-teams-with-appointments-of-karl-matthias-moehlmann-and-klemens-folling-300518564.html

SOURCE IRRAS